iPhones, Samsung and OnePlus devices coming to Google Fi, says report

Google

More phones may be able to use Google's wireless service, Google Fi. That is, if the reports are true.

Google is reportedly adding devices from Samsung, OnePlus, LG and Motorola to its list of Google Fi-supported phones, according to XDA Developers and Droid Life. The publications indicate that this info comes from a purported broken embargo, so until Google makes this news official, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Google Fi is also coming to iPhones, according to the reports, but the service is said to be in beta.

Google Fi switches your phone connection between Sprint's, T-Mobile's and US Cellular's networks depending on what's available. It also has access to networks in over 170 countries around the world.

Recently, Google announced the new "enhanced" Google Fi network, which automatically uses a VPN when you connect to the internet and supplements poor WiFi connection with mobile data.

However, only a few phones can use Google Fi right now. This includes Google's Pixel phones and select Moto and LG devices (like the Moto G6 and LG G7 ThinQ). By expanding its roster of phones, Google Fi is opening up its service to more people.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.