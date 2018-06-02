There's been plenty of iPhone drama this week, but none of it has to do with the big conference Apple's putting on next week, or even last week's Samsung court case. Nope. Apple is drawing praise -- and much more fire -- for apps. Plus, two juicy rumors about future iPhone screens and a third camera. Here's what happened this week.

Three cameras, OLED for all

Dual cameras, schmual cameras -- how about three? A new analyst report speculates that the 2019 iPhone will have one telephoto lens and two more to create a depth map for AR.

Those three iPhones rumored for 2019 are also suspected to all use OLED screens, just like the iPhone X. This screen technology is known for producing rich color with high contrast and deep blacks.

What's the apps?

Who would've thought that a doodling app could bring bitter iPhone and Android fanboy rivals together? Just A Line is a multiplayer "game" at the heart of Google's first Android-to-iOS AR experiment. Anyone with Android or iOS can collaborate on AR doodles in the same environment. Apps, bringing the world closer together since 1987.

Google demos how its AR software (ARCore) can play nice with Apple's ARKit in a virtual world. Here, a Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 Plus play the same AR game #io18 @CNET pic.twitter.com/CZogUImTxL — Jessica Dolcourt (@jdolcourt) May 8, 2018

Unfortunately, apps don't always mend relationships; sometimes they tear them apart. Telegram, an instant-messaging app now banned in Russia, says that Apple is keeping it from updating its iOS app. Telegram was prohibited on Russian territory after its founders refused to provide users' private communications to Russian security agencies. In a recent statement, co-founder Pavel Durov implied that Apple was siding with Russia on this dispute over user privacy. Let's hope we get to the bottom of this.

And in another serious breakup: gamers might feel the heartbreak now that Apple allegedly rejected an app that would have let you stream PC games to your iPhone or iPad. Apple had initially agreed to release Valve's Steam Link app, but like all ended relationships, promises don't always pan out.

On Monday, Apple kicks off its annual WWDC conference, and after months of rumors,we're dying with anticipation. iPhone fans will almost certainly see a preview of Apple's next iPhone software, iOS 12, but in the meantime Apple recently released iOS 11.4. How exciting! I mean, not as exciting as iOS 12 might be, but at least now you'll be able to save and delete your iMessages through iCloud. We'll take the win.

Last week's hottest iPhone news: iPhone beats Samsung in court, but Apple has to pay you $50

After a major seven-year litigation between the two biggest phone makers in the world, a jury decided that Samsung must pay Apple a mind-boggling $539 million for infringing on five patents with its Android phones, proving that iPhone design patents count for more than the combined movie budgets of Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, and Doctor Strange. But it's not over yet -- Samsung plans to fight the verdict. Hey Samsung, it could be worse. Apple wanted a cool billion.

A separate lawsuit is keeping Apple lawyers busy. Turns out "Bendgate" from way back in 2014 was totally a thing. Public documents revealed that Apple knew that the iPhone 6 Plus was a whole 7.2 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5S. The iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more susceptible. Apple shipped the phones anyway, giving me one more reason to hate my iPhone 6.



But, you may get a chance at vindication. If you paid $79 to replace your iPhone battery last year, then Apple owes you 50 bucks. Apple is finally taking responsibility for intentionally slowing down the performance of older phones in order to keep up with declining battery life, and refunding customers who paid for an out-of-warranty replacement before Apple slashed those rates to $29.

What else is happening with iPhone:

US Cellular will give you a 'free' iPhone 8



Apple to cut orders for power management chips



Apple may already be manufacturing a new processor for the 2018 iPhones



iOS 11.4: What you need to know about Messages in iCloud



This piece originally published on May 29 and was updated June 2 at 4 a.m. PT.

