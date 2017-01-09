iPhone's 10th anniversary calls up social media's nostalgia

Photo by CNET

As Apple's iPhone turns 10, Facebook and Twitter users are reminiscing about its effect on the tech industry and their ow lives over the past decade.

People on social media are also chatting about the Golden Globe Awards, including a certain president-elect who was not happy with Meryl Streep's speech.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about on social media this Monday:

iPhone: The phone that changed everything turns double digits. On Monday, Apple is marking the 10th anniversary of then-CEO Steve Jobs' unveiling the first phone. "iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. More than 1 million people on Facebook were talking about the iPhone's impact since it was revealed.

#NAIAS: Car lovers are coming together on Twitter as the North American International Auto Show kicked off Sunday. The show is already making waves across social media as Chrysler's Pacifica was named the Utility Car of the Year, with its own trending topic on Twitter. Be sure to keep an eye out on the show's hashtag for the latest about self-driving cars and other road tech. CNET's Road Show team has live coverage you can follow here.

Golden Globes: The Hollywood Foreign Press' awards show on Sunday was a historic night as "La La Land" broke the record for most Golden Globes won by a movie -- seven. One of the night's standout moments was Meryl Streep's speech rallying against Donald Trump. The president-elect responded on social media, calling Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." His response sparked the trending hashtag #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated, which included intelligence briefings and ethics committees.

Kim Kardashian West: Up to 16 suspects have been arrested in relation to the celebrity's robbery in Paris in October. She was held at gunpoint and tied up as robbers stole more than $10 million worth of her jewelry, police said. The news has her trending on Twitter, less than a week after she made her return to social media following her post-robbery hiatus.

#IfYourMomWroteYourTwitterBio: Nothing like a mother's love to liven up your Twitter bio. The trending hashtag suggests what your bio would say if your mom was behind the keyboard. Some offer up disappointed moms who write about wasted potential. Others just want their kids to call more often. Most think their moms just wouldn't understand Twitter.

