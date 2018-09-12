Apple

In addition to the iPhone XS Max and the more affordable iPhone XR, Apple unveiled its latest flagship iPhone XS phone today at a keynote event in Cupertino, Calif.

The new phone (pronounced "10-S", not "excess") features a 5.8-inch OLED HDR display, a faster and more effecient A12 Bionic chip and improved photos and video technology. Pre-orders start Friday and the phone goes on sale Sept. 21.

While its new hardware may be tempting, it's also not the only powerful phone available on the market. Apple's biggest rival, Samsung, has the generously sized Note 9, with an embedded S-Pen stylus and lots of internal storage. The LG V30 is another top-tier phone with a headphone jack (something the iPhone doesn't have) and an AI-powered dual-rear camera setup that includes a wide-angle lens. Finally, there's the OnePlus 6, which has comparable specs as its heavyweight rivals, but a much cheaper price tag. (Its successor, the rumored OnePlus 6T is expected in October.)

To see how these premium phones compare, check out our spec chart below.

iPhone XS vs. Note 9, LG V30 and OnePlus 6 specs

iPhone XS Samsung Galaxy Note 9 LG V30 OnePlus 6 Display size, resolution 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels 6.28-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels Pixel density 458 ppi 516 ppi 538 ppi 402ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 6.37x3.01x0.35 in 6x3x0.29 in 6.13x2.97x0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 161.9x76.4x8.8 mm 151.7x75.4x7.3 mm 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.24 oz; 177g 7.09 oz.; 201g 5.57 oz; 158g 6.2 oz; 177g Mobile software iOS 12 Android 8.1 Oreo Android 7.1.2 Nougat Android 8.1 Oreo Camera Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 16-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A12 Bionic Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM N/A 6GB, 8GB 4GB 6GB, 8GB Expandable storage None 512GB Up to 2TB None Battery N/A 4,000mAh 3,300mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID) Back of phone Back of phone Back of phone Connector Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No Yes Yes Yes Special features Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID, Animoji Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S-Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scanning Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab, Gigabit LTE-ready Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging Price off-contract (USD) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,000 (128GB), $1,250 (512GB) Unlocked: $830; AT&T: $810; Verizon: $840: T-Mobile: $800; Sprint: $912 $529 (64GB), $579 (128GB), $629 (256GB) Price (GBP) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB); £1,349 (512GB) £899 (128GB), £1,099 (512GB) £800 £469 (64GB), £519 (128GB), £569 (256GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1499 (128GB), AU$1,799 (512GB) AU$1,199 AU$702 (64GB), AU$769 (128GB), AU$835 (256GB)

