The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR phones are updates to last year's iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. The iPhone XS retains the familiar design of the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless-steel sides. Apple also offers a larger version of the XS with a 6.5-inch OLED display called the iPhone XS Max.

With a footprint about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus (though the older phone has a smaller 5.5-inch LCD display), the iPhone XS Max has the largest display found on any current iPhone.

The iPhone XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and gold. Apple opted for more of a straw-colored gold this time than on previous gold iPhone models, which skewed closer to copper.

Then there's the iPhone XR, which has a 6.1-inch LCD display and an aluminum and glass body instead of the stainless steel and glass of the XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR comes in white, black, coral, yellow, blue and red (Product Red) and costs $749, £749 or AU$1,229. That's $50, £50 or AU$150 more than the iPhone 8 cost when it launched in 2017. The XR's colors are a callback to the iPhone 5C.

The iPhone XS starts at $999, £999 or AU$1,629 for a 64GB model, while the iPhone XS Max costs $1,099, £1,099 or AU$1,799 for 64GB.

All three new phones have a new A12 Bionic processor that Apple claims is 15 percent faster than last year's A11 chip in the iPhone X.

The iPhone XR has a single rear camera, and the XS and XS Max both have dual rear cameras like the iPhone X.

The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are all available now.

To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below, which compares the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and last year's X.

iPhone X specs compared with iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

iPhone X iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels Pixel density 458 ppi 326 ppi 458 ppi 458 ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.7x2.79x0.3 in. 5.9x3x0.33 in. 5.7x2.8x0.3 in. 6.2x3x.3 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 157.5x77.4x7.7 mm Weight (ounces, grams) 6.14 oz.; 174 g 6.8 oz.; 194 g 6.24 oz.; 177 g 7.3 oz.; 208 g Mobile software iOS 11 iOS 12 iOS 12 iOS 12 Camera Dual 12-megapixel Single 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM Not disclosed

Not disclosed

Not disclosed

Not disclosed

Expandable storage None None None None Battery Not disclosed, but lasted 11.45 hours in CNET's looped video playback test Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone 8 Plus Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 30 minutes longer than iPhone X Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone X Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No No Special features Water-resistant (IP67), wireless charging, Face ID 3D unlock, Memoji Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Memoji Water-resistant (IP68), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Memoji Water-resistant (IP68), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Memoji Price off-contract (USD) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) Price (GBP) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) £749 (64GB), £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,299 (128GB), AU$1,479 (256GB) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)

Originally published Sept. 12, 2:04 p.m. PT.