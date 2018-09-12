CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone X specs vs. iPhone XS, XS Max, XR: What's new and better

See how Apple's new iPhones compare spec-by-spec with last year's iPhone X.

The new iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater.

 James Martin/CNET

After weeks of heavy rumors, Apple announced at an event on Wednesday three new iPhones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. These phones are updates to last year's iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus

The iPhone XS retains the familiar design of the iPhone X including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless steel sides, but Apple now offers a larger version of the XS with a 6.5-inch OLED display called the iPhone XS Max. With a footprint about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone XS Max has the largest display found on any iPhone.

The iPhone XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and gold. Apple opted for more of a straw colored gold than previous gold iPhone models.

Then, there's the iPhone XR which has a 6.1-inch LCD display and an aluminum and glass body instead of the stainless steel and glass on the XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR comes in white, black, coral, yellow, blue and red (Product Red) and costs $749 in the US -- $50 more than last year's iPhone 8 when it launched. The XR's colors are a callback to those of the iPhone 5C.

The iPhone XS like last year's iPhone X starts off at $999 for a 64GB model while the iPhone XS Max costs $1,049 for 64GB.

All three new phones have a new A12 processor that Apple claims is 15-percent faster than last year's A11 chip in the iPhone X.

As far as camera, the iPhone XR has a single rear camera, the XS and XS Max both have a dual rear camera like the iPhone X.

The iPhone XS and XS Max will be available for preorder starting Friday Sept. 14  and will launch the following Friday. The iPhone XR will be available to preorder Friday Oct. 19.

To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below which compares the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and last year's X. And for everything Apple announced today, check out CNET's full coverage here.

iPhone X specs compared to iPhone XS, XS Max and XR


 iPhone X iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels
Pixel density 458 ppi 326ppi 458 ppi 458 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.79x0.30 in 5.9x3.0x0.33 in 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 6.2x3.0x.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 157.5x77.4x7.7 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.14 oz; 174 g 6.8oz; 194g 6.24 oz; 177g 7.3; 208g
Mobile software iOS 11 iOS 12 iOS 12 iOS 12
Camera Dual 12-megapixel Single 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic
Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
RAM 3GB N/A N/A N/A
Expandable storage None None None None
Battery NA, but lasted 11.45 hrs. in CNET's looped video playback test N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus N/A, but Apple claims it will last 30 min. longer than iPhone X N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone X
Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID)
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No No No No
Special features Water resistant (IP67); wireless charging; Face ID 3D unlock, Animoji Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID, Animoji Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID, Animoji Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID, Animoji
Price off-contract (USD) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) Starts at $749 for 64GB; 128GB and 256GB prices TBA $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
Price (GBP) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) Starts at £749 for 64GB; 128GB and 256GB prices TBA £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) Starts at AU$1,229 for 64GB; 128GB and 256GB prices TBA AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)
