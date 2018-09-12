iPhone X specs vs. iPhone XS, XS Max, XR: What's new and better

After weeks of heavy rumors, Apple announced at an event on Wednesday three new iPhones: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. These phones are updates to last year's iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus
The iPhone XS retains the familiar design of the iPhone X including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless steel sides, but Apple now offers a larger version of the XS with a 6.5-inch OLED display called the iPhone XS Max. With a footprint about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone XS Max has the largest display found on any iPhone.
The iPhone XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and gold. Apple opted for more of a straw colored gold than previous gold iPhone models.
Then, there's the iPhone XR which has a 6.1-inch LCD display and an aluminum and glass body instead of the stainless steel and glass on the XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR comes in white, black, coral, yellow, blue and red (Product Red) and costs $749 in the US -- $50 more than last year's iPhone 8 when it launched. The XR's colors are a callback to those of the iPhone 5C.
The iPhone XS like last year's iPhone X starts off at $999 for a 64GB model while the iPhone XS Max costs $1,049 for 64GB.
All three new phones have a new A12 processor that Apple claims is 15-percent faster than last year's A11 chip in the iPhone X.
As far as camera, the iPhone XR has a single rear camera, the XS and XS Max both have a dual rear camera like the iPhone X.
The iPhone XS and XS Max will be available for preorder starting Friday Sept. 14 and will launch the following Friday. The iPhone XR will be available to preorder Friday Oct. 19.
To put it all in perspective, check out the chart below which compares the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and last year's X. And for everything Apple announced today, check out CNET's full coverage here.
iPhone X specs compared to iPhone XS, XS Max and XR
|
|iPhone X
|iPhone XR
|iPhone XS
|iPhone XS Max
|Display size, resolution
|5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels
|5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|Pixel density
|458 ppi
|326ppi
|458 ppi
|458 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7x2.79x0.30 in
|5.9x3.0x0.33 in
|5.7x2.8x0.3 in
|6.2x3.0x.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|157.5x77.4x7.7 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.14 oz; 174 g
|6.8oz; 194g
|6.24 oz; 177g
|7.3; 208g
|Mobile software
|iOS 11
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|Camera
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Single 12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Storage
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|RAM
|3GB
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Battery
|NA, but lasted 11.45 hrs. in CNET's looped video playback test
|N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus
|N/A, but Apple claims it will last 30 min. longer than iPhone X
|N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone X
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|Water resistant (IP67); wireless charging; Face ID 3D unlock, Animoji
|Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID, Animoji
|Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID, Animoji
|Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID, Animoji
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB)
|Starts at $749 for 64GB; 128GB and 256GB prices TBA
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|$1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB)
|Starts at £749 for 64GB; 128GB and 256GB prices TBA
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB)
|$1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB)
|Starts at AU$1,229 for 64GB; 128GB and 256GB prices TBA
|AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB)
|AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)
