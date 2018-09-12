Welcome to the 2018 Apple September launch event, where the company is delivering the long-awaited (well, since this time last year) details on its new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4.

As usual, the Apple Store went down in advance of the new product announcements.

In addition to its main mobile-device product announcements, Apple updated us on other product lines and how well it's doing, and more. Tim Cook pwned Twitter with a seeming mistaken tweet that led into a Mission: Impossible-style intro.

Apple is about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device

iPhone XS and XS Max

This is the big news that fans have been eagerly awaiting, prompting a leak- and speculation-fest in the months leading up to the big announcement. Wait no more.

Apple Watch Series 4

Thanks to its new zero-bezel design and replaced the button with haptic touch regions, the new series of the Apple Watch increases its face size to 40mm and 44mm.

This is a developing story.

