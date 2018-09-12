Welcome to the 2018 Apple September launch event, where the company is delivering the long-awaited (well, since this time last year) details on its new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4.
As usual, the Apple Store went down in advance of the new product announcements.
In addition to its main mobile-device product announcements, Apple updated us on other product lines and how well it's doing, and more. Tim Cook pwned Twitter with a seeming mistaken tweet that led into a Mission: Impossible-style intro.
- All the original Apple TV programming that's been announced so far. Plus, Apple just signed deals for two movies: They star wolves and elephants
- Apple is about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device
iPhone XS and XS Max
This is the big news that fans have been eagerly awaiting, prompting a leak- and speculation-fest in the months leading up to the big announcement. Wait no more.
- The iPhone XS Max is bigger than the Note 9, and both it and the iPhone XS get a makeover inside and out
- Think iPhone prices are high? Check these out
- The new Core ML engine for game speed was highlighted in the mobile version of Elder Scrolls: Blades
- They incorporate the industry's first 7nm CPU, the new A12 Bionic
- New cameras supplemented with AI-enhanced capabilities such as Smart HDR and facial feature detection ("facial landmarking")
Apple Watch Series 4
Thanks to its new zero-bezel design and replaced the button with haptic touch regions, the new series of the Apple Watch increases its face size to 40mm and 44mm.
- Apple Watch Series 4 is "an intelligent guardian for your health"
- When you'll be able to get Watch OS 5 for your current model
- It now has an FDA-cleared built-in electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG), fall detection with emergency calls and more
- Preorders start Friday, it ships Sept. 21 and prices start at $400 for the new models
- Wave goodbye to Watch Series 1, though Series 3 gets cheaper
This is a developing story.
Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog and livestream
