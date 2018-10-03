iPhone XS charging issue fix coming in iOS 12.1

Josh Miller/CNET

If you've got an iPhone XS and XS Max that doesn't appear to charge correctly, Apple's got a fix coming for you.

Some users have reported their new phones won't charge when plugged into lightning cables when their screens are off. The iPhones did, however, charge when using wireless charging or when the screens were on. For those charging with the screens off, the phones will eventually charge even though they don't begin immediately when plugged in.

Apple's next software update, iOS 12.1, will solve the problem. It's currently available in beta and will arrive on all iPhones and iPads later this fall.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 12: 9 hidden features you should check out right...

Apple's beta program has been open to the public since early 2015, but it's only recommended to people who don't rely on a single iPhone or who are willing to put up with some possible glitches.

If you're not quite ready to make the jump into beta testing, you can unplug your lightning cable and plug it back in to kickstart the charging. Even if it doesn't show the phone is initially charging, it eventually should start. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until iOS 12.1 hits the market, and Apple hasn't yet said when that will be.

Whenever Apple releases new software and new devices, there are often bugs that don't show up until millions of people are using them. In the case of last year's iOS 11.1, there was a glitch that prevented some users from typing the letter "i." Instead, it would autocorrect to the letter "A" and a unicode symbol. Apple released iOS 11.1.1 to fix the issue.

iOS 12 debuted last month with the introduction of the iPhone XS and the XS Max. The biggest changes to the software are a new Memoji feature, improved handling of notifications, a revamped Do Not Disturb feature and a Measure app. Apple also added new parental controls for those who want to keep a child's device locked down, and its Screen Time feature lets you monitor your kids' or your own device usage.

Also coming to iOS 12.1 is more than 70 new emoji such as a llama, a face with hearts, a softball and skateboard.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.