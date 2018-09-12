CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone XS A12 Bionic chip is industry-first 7nm CPU

Apple takes a step ahead in the industry with advanced chip manufacturing.

The A12 processor inside Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max phones are the first to use a new, more advanced chip manufacturing technology that miniaturizes circuitry, Apple said Wednesday.

The chips are the first to use a 7-nanometer manufacturing process, marketing chief Phil Schiller at Apple's iPhone launch event. A nanometer is a billionth of a meter, and smaller sizes mean more transistors can fit onto a single chip.

The A12 Bionic has 6.9 billion transistors, Schiller said.

"This A12 Bionic is without question the smartest and most powerful chip ever in a smartphone," Schiller said.

