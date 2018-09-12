The A12 processor inside Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max phones are the first to use a new, more advanced chip manufacturing technology that miniaturizes circuitry, Apple said Wednesday.
The chips are the first to use a 7-nanometer manufacturing process, marketing chief Phil Schiller at Apple's iPhone launch event. A nanometer is a billionth of a meter, and smaller sizes mean more transistors can fit onto a single chip.
The A12 Bionic has 6.9 billion transistors, Schiller said.
"This A12 Bionic is without question the smartest and most powerful chip ever in a smartphone," Schiller said.
