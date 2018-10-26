iPhone XR vs. Pixel 3 vs. Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6: All specs, compared

The iPhone XS and XS Max are the top-tier 2018 iPhones, but the cheaper iPhone XR is capturing people's attention with specs that are mostly on par with the more expensive iPhones. No, you won't get the dual camera lenses that come with the XS or XS Max, and screen resolution won't be quite as high, but all the features such as Face ID, portrait photography, water resistance and Memojis are all part of the XR package -- starting at $250 less.

We decided to put it side-by-side with the top phones from its biggest price competitors. Recognize that these are the top-tier phones from the other big companies and -- while they'll handily beat the XR in some categories -- Apple's lower cost phone turns out to be a solid offering regardless.

Have a look at the specs: