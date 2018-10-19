iPhone XR hands-on: Colorful phones make a great first impression

When Apple announced its new batch of iPhones last month, the iPhone XS and XS Max were the stars of the show and first to go on sale. Now the spotlight turns to the iPhone XR. The colorful new sibling in the iPhone family shaves a few features from the XS spec sheet. But its price -- starting at $749 (£749, AU$1,229) -- is considerably less, too.

Apple invited me to check out the iPhone XR for a brief test drive this week. Check out my first impressions in the video above.

The iPhone XR is available for preorder now, and it hits stores on Friday, Oct. 26.

