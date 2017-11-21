iPhone X supplier under fire over student labor

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's main supplier in China used student workers illegally to manufacture parts for the newly launched iPhone X, according to the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Six high school students claimed to have regularly worked 11-hour days in at Foxconn, a long-time manufacturing partner of Apple, in a factory based in Zhengzhou. The students are classed as interns, making their overtime hours illegal under Chinese law.

One student claimed to have assembled up to 1,200 iPhone X cameras a day.

Demand for the iPhone X is "off the charts," according to Apple, but supply problems have plagued the launch of the company's new superphone, which went on sale earlier this month. Manufacturers reportedly aren't building the 3D sensors for the phone's facial recognition camera technology fast enough to keep up with yield, forcing factories to bring on more workers.

This is far from the first time Foxconn has come under scrutiny for its labor practices. Back in 2012, reports of riots, suicides and poor working conditions at Foxconn factories came to light, forcing Apple to ask the Fair Labor Association to step in and inspect factory conditions.

The allegations are doubly problematic for Foxconn as the students claimed they were being forced to work at the factory for three months of "work experience" in order to be allowed to graduate.

In total, 3,000 students aged 17 to 19 from the Zhengzhou Urban Rail Transit School were sent to work at the factory in September, according to the FT.

Apple and Foxconn both confirmed to the FT that students had been discovered working overtime and that they would be taking remedial action, but denied that the students were forced to work at the factory.

"We've confirmed the students worked voluntarily, were compensated and provided benefits, but they should not have been allowed to work overtime," an Apple spokesperson told the FT.

"All work was voluntary and compensated appropriately," added Foxconn to the FT.

Neither company immediately responded to further request for comment.