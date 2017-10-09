The iPhone X doesn't go on sale until Nov. 3, but it seems like one lucky person may already have his or her hands on one. A video of an alleged iPhone X appeared on Reddit over the weekend, giving a hands-on look at the upcoming phone.

The video is short, but it's long enough to make out the phone's "moving" wallpaper. Apple has had animated dynamic wallpapers in its iPhones before, along with perspective wallpapers (still images that move slightly depending on how you tilt your phone) and live wallpapers (wallpapers that move when you use 3D touch).

Enlarge Image anonymousdave52 via Reddit

But the Reddit video shows new color variants of the wallpaper that haven't been seen on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and it shows the iPhone X in the silver color option.

Pictures of a different alleged iPhone X were later posted by the same person on Reddit. This time, the phone is shown in Apple's Space Gray color, which appears almost black in the pictures. At the bottom of the phone you can see the "confidential and proprietary" message, which could mean that this is an internal test phone.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are currently on shelves, but the iPhone X will be available for preorder on Oct. 27. Compared with the iPhone 8 series, the X is more premium, with a larger screen, higher pixel density and facial recognition. It's also the priciest iPhone yet, starting at $999, £999 and AU$1,579. If you want to see more videos of the iPhone X, be sure to check out our early first look.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.