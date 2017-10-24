James Martin/CNET

Samsung broke new ground with the Galaxy Note 8. It's the first phone with optical image stabilization (OIS) in both its dual cameras, which minimizes the amount of visible shake while taking photos and recording videos. It also shoots better low-light photos, no matter which rear camera is used.

Other dual rear camera phones with OIS, like the iPhone 7 Plus, only use it on the wide-angle lens, leaving the telephoto lens at a disadvantage.

But on November 3, Apple will release the iPhone X, which also has dual OIS. The X combines this stabilization with machine learning to process movements and textures to improve focus, colors and overall image quality.

We won't be able to determine which one has the superior camera until we can test both phones and cameras fully. But on paper, we can see that the cameras on the iPhone X and the Note 8 are nearly identical -- having similar focal lengths, similar apertures and similar sensor resolution.

At this time, only three phone companies make dual rear camera phones using a standard wide angle lens and a telephoto lens: Apple, Samsung and OnePlus.

For more information, see below for a camera spec comparison between the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, Galaxy Note 8 and OnePlus 5.