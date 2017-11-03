iPhone X: It's all about Face ID and taking away the Home button (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 108)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 108
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
iPhone X arrives in stores around the world
iPhone X goes on sale, bringing out the true Apple superfans
Apple Says 'Face With Tears of Joy' is Most Popular Emoji in United States Among English Speakers
Apple Reports 4Q 2017 Results: $10.7B Profit on $52.6B Revenue, 46.7M iPhones
Waiting in Line for the iPhone X at a FAKE Apple Store
Apple's Market Cap Briefly Passes $900 Billion
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
