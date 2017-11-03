CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Culture

iPhone X: It's all about Face ID and taking away the Home button (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 108)

Scott Stein joins the show for the two biggest changes worth talking about on the iPhone X: Face ID and the loss of the Home button.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 108

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

CNET's Apple iPhone X review

iPhone X arrives in stores around the world

iPhone X goes on sale, bringing out the true Apple superfans

Apple Says 'Face With Tears of Joy' is Most Popular Emoji in United States Among English Speakers

Apple Reports 4Q 2017 Results: $10.7B Profit on $52.6B Revenue, 46.7M iPhones

Waiting in Line for the iPhone X at a FAKE Apple Store

Apple's Market Cap Briefly Passes $900 Billion

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

Next Article: iPhone X goes on sale, bringing out the true Apple superfans