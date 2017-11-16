CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone X is one of Time's 25 best inventions of 2017 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 110)

The iPhone X has its share of bugs and issues at launch, the 2018 iPad Pro will be getting a whole lot more speed, and your 10-year-old son might be able to unlock your iPhone's Face ID.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 110

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

THE NEXT iPHONE X - 2018:

The 25 Best Inventions of 2017

KGI: Apple adding 6.5-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD bezel-less iPhone to lineup in 2018

KGI: Apple to Launch 6.5-Inch 'iPhone X Plus' and Lower-Priced 6.1-Inch Full-Screen LCD Model Next Year

Apple Targets Rear-Facing 3-D Sensor for 2019 iPhone

CURRNET IPHONE X ISSUES:

Face ID beaten by mask, not an effective security measure

HACKERS SAY THEY'VE BROKEN FACE ID A WEEK AFTER IPHONE X RELEASE

WATCH A 10-YEAR-OLD'S FACE UNLOCK HIS MOM'S IPHONE X

Ten-Year-Old's Face Unlocks Face ID on His Mom's iPhone X

Report: Apple to bring Face ID to the HomePod with next-generation model

Report: Apple's rumored Amazon Echo-like Siri speaker may feature facial recognition cameras

Apple working on fix to iPhone X's cold weather retreat Link

Several iPhone X Owners Encountering Green Line on Display Due to Potential Hardware Defect

Notch Remover By Axiem Systems

FAST CHARGING UPDATE:

iOS 11.2 enables 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone 8 and iPhone X

Early testing shows 7.5W 'fast' wireless charging has small effect on Qi charging speed

The mythical 'iPhone killer' finally exists

2018 iPad Pro Models Could Have Very Fast Octa-Core A11X Bionic Chip

Microsoft CEO tells iPad users to 'get a real computer'

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

