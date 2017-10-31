CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Commentary Phones

I'm using an iPhone X already. AMA!

What's it like to use the new iPhone X? Follow CNET's Scott Stein as he spends his first morning with the phone, providing his impressions via Twitter -- and answering your questions, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's finally here.

I've been playing with the new iPhone X for just under a day. You can find my initial iPhone X impressions here. But as my first full morning with the device kicks off, I'm sharing my impressions on Twitter.

Now Playing: Watch this: iPhone X: Our first day with Apple's biggest phone ever
3:26

Check out my tweetstream below -- and at-reply me at @jetscott with your questions. I'll answer as many as I can.

iphone-x-18
57
iPhone X: Up close and personal with Apple's new phone

iPhone X review: Face ID, the big OLED screen and life with no home button. We're collecting all we learn about the iPhone X its first week right here.

iPhone X selfie camera makes it all about you: We spent 10 hours testing the front-facing camera in Apple's $1,000 phone. The selfie will never be the same.

Apple
Next Article: Facebook: Russian-backed posts reached 126M during election