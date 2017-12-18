From he moment it first went on sale, the iPhone X has been on back-order, with buyers waiting weeks for their device to arrive.

Now, shipping estimates for the iPhone X have improved to allow for free next-day delivery or same-day pickup, on the US Apple store website. The free next-day delivery applies to all in-stock products purchased before 3pm local time on Dec. 22.

Apple fans in the UK can also get next-business-day delivery on any in-stock iPhone ordered by 7 p.m. local time. The promotion is only happening in certain countries (sorry, Australia), but iPhone X shipping estimates have improved across the board to accommodate the holiday crush.

There is a catch, though (isn't there always?). One-day shipping only applies as long as stock lasts. If the 256GB version sells out, for example, you could face renewed delay.

The iPhone X is Apple's most ambitious and costly iPhone ever made. It trades in the home button for face unlocking using the front-facing camera, introduces new navigation gestures and gets a taller, slimmer, more vibrant screen. It's also been one of the most in-demand phones, with shipping estimates stretching as far as 5-6 weeks out. Fortunately, shipping estimates have gotten significantly shorter in the past few days. Free one-day shipping is the speediest estimate we've seen so far.

But it's not all good news from the Apple webstore. Apple's AirPods -- a hot gift idea for the holidays -- are sold out on Apple's US website until January. Of course, other retailers sell the AirPods, but pickings are slim if you want them before January. So if you were planning on buying a pair as a gift for someone, you may have to reconsider.

