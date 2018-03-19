The iPhone X may be getting some extra pizzazz, according to a rumor that the iPhone X could come in "blush gold."

Pictures of the pinkish iPhone were shared on Twitter by Benjamin Geskin, who is known for posting renders of upcoming phones. It's worth noting that the blush gold iPhone X is actually an old rumor, but Geskin claims that the new iPhone X color is in production.

D21A - “Blush Gold” iPhone in production. pic.twitter.com/l2xGYIYsCh — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 19, 2018

Even though the blush gold color didn't come out when the iPhone X released in November, Geskin stands by the claim that the color is real, but also says that Apple could always change its mind.

Right now you can only buy the iPhone X in placid black and white, although Apple calls it "silver" and "space gray." It wasn't too long ago that gold and rose gold were mainstay shades. A third color option would liven things up a little, and may help Apple sell more of the phones. Last March Apple released a special red edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, a few months after the original iPhone 7 debuted. So who knows, Apple could do something similar for the iPhone X, too -- though we'd prefer for the Cupertino company to take a chance on more vibrant hues, along the lines of Samsung's blue and purple Galaxy S9s.

Apple has two upcoming media events on its calendar, one in Chicago on March 27, which we expect to focus on education, and WWDC starting June 4, which will introduce new software. If Apple does plan on releasing a new iPhone X color, it's still possible we could hear about it during these events, though Apple also has a history of releasing special-edition colors without much fanfare.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.