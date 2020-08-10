EasyAcc

The iPhone X made its debut in late 2017, followed a year later by the iPhone XS. If you bought either model at launch, I'll wager your battery has lost some capacity by now. That happens over time, and in fact it's one of the leading reasons people buy new phones.

However, if you like your X well enough and want to squeeze more use out of it, consider a battery case. It'll add bulk and weight, but also free you from having to seek out an outlet during the day or schlep around a power bank. And here's a pretty sweet deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Outxe via Amazon has the . That's after applying promo code BRC8KPHI at checkout. It's normally $26, and last time around, the price was about $3 higher.

The case houses a 5,000-mAh battery, which should effectively double the power that's available to your iPhone. Interestingly, it not only recharges the phone via Qi wireless, but also recharges itself that way. However, you can use the included USB-C cable to recharge the case as well.

Another perk: The case doesn't block your phone's Lightning port, great if you have wired headphones or another accessory that uses it. It does have a raised front edge to help protect the screen, plus a (probably very cheap) tempered glass screen-protector.

As noted, however, your iPhone is about to get fatter: The case measures 5.8 inches long by 3 inches wide by 0.76 inch thick. It weighs 5.3 ounces, just shy of what the iPhone X itself weighs. But any battery case is going to have a similar impact on portability; it's the trade-off for an always-available battery extender.

At least you're not paying $20 to $40 or more for the privilege.

Your thoughts?

