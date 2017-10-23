Apple's iPhone X goes up for preorders on Friday Oct. 27 but members of the iPhone Upgrade Program can get an early start Monday.

No, you won't be able to preorder before Oct. 27. Apple told CNET that in order for iPhone Upgrade members to get their new phone, they'll have to fill out a loan application and be approved. The process takes a couple of minutes, but if you're planning on preordering the iPhone X as soon as it opens up at midnight, every second counts. So to even the playing field, Apple is letting those Upgrade Program members fill out the application early so they're ready to go as soon as preorders begin. You can start the process here.

Why does this matter? Rumor is that there may not be as many iPhone Xs to go around, due to reported production bottlenecks. Meanwhile, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus demand seems calmer than past iPhone releases, in the days ahead of the iPhone X launch. Add the two together and we're potentially looking at iPhone X demand outstripping supply.

For those who need a refresher, Apple introduced the iPhone Upgrade Program two years ago as a way to get the latest and greatest iPhone every year. Basically, you're buying a new iPhone directly from Apple and paying it off over a 24 month period. The benefit is that once you've made 12 of those 24 payments you can trade in your current phone for the newest one and start the pay cycle over again -- making this geared toward people who want to buy the new iPhone each year.

Apple recommends buying the phone through the Apple Store app for a faster preorder experience. If you need to study up on the phone, be sure to check out CNET's hands-on for the iPhone X.