iPhone users can finally give Google Lens a try

Google will soon give iOS users the chance to try Google Lens, the augmented-reality technology that lets you use your camera to search for info. Over the next week, you'll be able to try Google Lens in the Google Photos app for iOS, the company announced Thursday.
The feature will roll out over the next week. You'll have to have the latest version of Google Photos to access Google Lens.
Google Lens uses AR to give you information about the things your phone's camera sees. You can point it at a flower, for example, and Google Lens will tell you what species it is and give you more info.
Google announced last month that it would roll out the feature within Google Photos on Android phones and iPhones running iOS 9 or newer.
