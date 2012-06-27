iPhone stays No. 1 in Flickr popularity

Apple's iPhone 4 is still at the top of the list for Flickr users, according to Flickr's 2012 summer trends.
The phone, which was No. 1 last year as well, has beaten out several actual cameras -- the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EOS Rebel T2I, and Nikon D90 -- as well as its brethren, the iPhone 4S, which made the list at No. 3.
Flickr also complied the top photo trends from April to June among the 7.2 billion photos uploaded to the photo-sharing site. The trends includes -- surprise! -- outdoor activities:
- Eclipse -- the annular solar eclipse took place on May 20
- Golden Gate Bridge -- celebrations of the bridge's 75th anniversary were held on May 27
- Baseball Games -- there are nearly 3.6 million baseball images on Flickr during this baseball season
- Festivals -- there are more than 8.4 million camp images and 2.6 million fireworks images on Flickr
- Flowers -- 15.8 million images on Flickr were taken in a garden
