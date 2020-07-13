iPhone slow down because of 'batterygate?' You could be eligible for a $25 settlement

Angela Lang/CNET

Still have your iPhone 6, 6S or 7 (or one of the Plus models) or the original SE and live in the United States? You may be able to get up to $25 back from Apple as part of a class action settlement.

In 2017 Apple revealed that it slows down iPhones as they age in order to preserve battery life. That unsurprisingly didn't sit well with a lot of people who were unaware that the company's iOS software was doing this automatically. As a result, Apple apologized and made changes to make it easier to monitor battery health and, for a time, cut the prices for battery replacements.

It still didn't stop lawsuits, with the iPhone-maker agreeing in March to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed against it, though it also denied any wrongdoing in the case. Now, users could begin to submit their claims for their share at a website set up by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the site, those looking to file need to be, or were, "a United States owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later" or an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus owner that "ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017."

Filers will also need to have had "experienced diminished performance on your device(s)."

Those looking to make a claim, which could be worth roughly $25 per device though the exact number will vary depending on the number of claims filed, will need to do so before October 6, 2020.

While forms could be submitted online or via mail, you will need to have your iPhone's serial number to be able to file, something that could be challenging if you've since sold, traded in or upgraded your older iPhone. A search tool is available to help lookup serial numbers using your Apple ID email address.