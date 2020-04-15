iPhone SE specs vs. Pixel 3A, Galaxy S10E and Galaxy A51: Battle of the budget phones

Apple

Apple just announced its latest iPhone SE for 2020, a budget phone that serves as a sequel to its sleeper hit from 2016, the original iPhone SE. Featuring a physical home button, wireless charging and the A13 Bionic processor, the $399 device is the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup today, offering modern hardware and iOS 13 features to a more cost-conscious set of consumers.

But Apple's foray into budget phones is not without company. For years Android devices have covered this price market and two of the best devices in this category were released last year: Google's Pixel 3A and the Samsung Galaxy S10E. The $399 Pixel 3A features a headphone jack and has a great Night Sight-enabled camera that shoots great photos in the dark. Meanwhile, the $600 Galaxy S10E has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a long-lasting battery, and can wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Samsung more recently launched the Galaxy A51, another budget phone with impressive camera specs and 5G connectivity.

To see how Apple's iPhone compares spec-by-spec to these two other devices, check out the chart below. And for more about the handset, read CNET's iPhone SE 2020 first take.