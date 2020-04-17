iPhone SE specs comparison: New vs. old iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8

Apple

Apple's small-phone-loving fans can now tick off an item that has been on their wishlist for years -- the iPhone SE for 2020. Starting at $399 (£419, AU$749), Apple has positioned the new iPhone SE as a "budget phone," and it's now the most affordable iPhone you can buy. (Compare it to other budget phones, such as the Pixel 3A, Galaxy S10E and Galaxy A51.) At this price, Apple hopes to lure budget-minded customers who aren't willing to splurge $1,000 or even $700 (on say, an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11) to a new iPhone. Here's a deeper dive into how the new iPhone SE compares to the iPhone 11.

The next-generation iPhone SE retains many of the features people have come to know and love about the original iPhone SE, such as a physical home button and compact size. Although the new iPhone SE is slightly larger at 4.7 inches, compared to the original iPhone SE's 4-inch screen, it's still considered a small phone by today's standards.

Apple released the original iPhone SE in 2016 and featured the same A9 processor as the iPhone 6S (Apple's flagship at the time), before it was discontinued in favor of the iPhone 8. For more on how the brand-new iPhone SE stacks up against its predecessor and the pricier iPhone XR and iPhone 11, check out CNET's specs chart below.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Apple iPhone SE iPhone 8 iPhone XR iPhone 11 Display size, resolution 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels 4-inch; 1,136x640 pixels 4.7-inch; 1,334x750 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels Pixel density 326ppi 326ppi 326 ppi 326ppi 326ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.3 in 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 5.9 x 3.0 x 0.33 in 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 138 x 67 x 7.3 mm 123 x 58 x 7.6 mm 138 x 67 x 7.3 mm 150 x 76 x 8.38 mm 151 x 76 x 8.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.22 oz; 148g 3.99 oz; 113g 5.22 oz; 148g 6.8oz; 194g 6.84 oz; 194g Mobile software iOS 13 iOS 9.3 iOS 11 iOS 12 iOS 13 Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 1.2-megapixels 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 12-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A9 Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 16GB, 64GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Expandable storage No No No No No Battery Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Fingerprint sensor Home button Home button Home button No No Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No Yes No No No Special features Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Apple Pay; Haptic Touch Water resistant (IP67); wireless Qi charge compatible Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) $399 (16GB); $499 (64GB) $699 (64GB), $849 (256GB) $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB) $699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB) Price (GBP) £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £359 (16GB) £439 (64GB) £699 (64GB), £849 (256GB) £629 (64GB), £679 (128GB) £729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB) Price (AUD) AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) AU$679 (16GB); AU$829 (64GB) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,329 (256GB) AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,129 (128GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)

*Prices and iOS versions listed are at launch.