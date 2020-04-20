CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone SE specs comparison: New vs. old iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8

Apple's new iPhone SE is here. Here's how it stacks up against the old iPhone SE, and more recent iPhones.

iphone-se-blk-iphone-11-offwht-iphone-11-promax-drkgrn-iphone-11-pro-drkgrn-family-twitter

The new iPhone SE (left) with the iPhone 11 phones.

 Apple

Apple's fans who love small phones can now tick an item off their wishlist -- the new iPhone SE for 2020 is here. Starting at $399 (£419, AU$749), it's positioned as a "budget phone," and it's now the most affordable iPhone you can buy. (Compare it to other budget phones, such as the Pixel 3A, Galaxy S10E and Galaxy A51.) At this price, Apple hopes to lure in customers who aren't willing to splurge $1,000 or even $700 on, say, an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11.

Read more:  How the new iPhone SE compares to the iPhone 11.

The next-generation iPhone SE retains many of the features people have come to know and love about the original iPhone SE, such as a physical home button and compact size. Although the new iPhone SE is slightly larger at 4.7 inches, compared to the original iPhone SE's 4-inch screen, it's still considered a small phone by today's standards. Like the 2016 version, the latest iPhone SE features a single camera on the phone's rear. According to CNET's Andrew Hoyle it's most similar to the 11 Pro's standard zoom lens. Here's a deeper look into how the new iPhone SE's camera compares to the iPhone 11 Pro's camera system.

Apple released the original iPhone SE in 2016 and featured the same A9 processor as the iPhone 6S (Apple's flagship at the time), before it was discontinued in favor of the iPhone 8. For more on how the brand-new iPhone SE stacks up against its predecessor and the pricier iPhone XR and iPhone 11, check out CNET's specs chart below.

iPhone SE 2020 spec comparison


 Apple iPhone SE 2020 Apple iPhone SE iPhone 8 iPhone XR iPhone 11
Display size, resolution 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels 4-inch; 1,136x640 pixels 4.7-inch; 1,334x750 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels
Pixel density 326ppi 326ppi 326 ppi 326ppi 326ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.3 in 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 5.9 x 3.0 x 0.33 in 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 138 x 67 x 7.3 mm 123 x 58 x 7.6 mm 138 x 67 x 7.3 mm 150 x 76 x 8.38 mm 151 x 76 x 8.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.22 oz; 148g 3.99 oz; 113g 5.22 oz; 148g 6.8oz; 194g 6.84 oz; 194g
Mobile software iOS 13 iOS 9.3 iOS 11 iOS 12 iOS 13
Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 1.2-megapixels 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 12-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A9 Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 16GB, 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed
Expandable storage No No No No No
Battery Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed Not disclosed
Fingerprint sensor Home button Home button Home button No No
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No Yes No No No
Special features Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Apple Pay; Haptic Touch Water resistant (IP67); wireless Qi charge compatible Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
Price off-contract (USD) $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) $399 (16GB); $499 (64GB) $699 (64GB), $849 (256GB) $599 (64GB), $649 (128GB) $699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB)
Price (GBP) £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £359 (16GB) £439 (64GB) £699 (64GB), £849 (256GB) £629 (64GB), £679 (128GB) £729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB)
Price (AUD) AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB) AU$679 (16GB); AU$829 (64GB) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,329 (256GB) AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,129 (128GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)

*Prices and iOS versions listed are at launch.