iPhone SE Product Red model will support coronavirus relief

Apple

Apple's new $399 iPhone SE is available for preorder on Friday. If you go with the bright red color option, a portion of that sale will go to coronavirus relief efforts.

Until Sept. 30, Apple is partnering with (Red) to redirect a portion of proceeds from the sale of Product Red devices to the Global Fund's COVID‑19 Response. Apple's website says this will "provide critical support in health systems most threatened by outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa." Other devices from Apple with a Product Red models include the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, as well as accessories like iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic. There are now over 2 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 600,000 in the US as of Wednesday.

Apple has made several moves to help address the coronavirus pandemic, including designing and producing face shields for medical works. The company also partnered with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs to launch America's Food Fund, a new group that aims to raise money "to feed the country's most vulnerable populations" impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Apple is also working with Google to develop coronavirus tracking tools for iOS and Android devices. The tools will rely on Bluetooth wireless radio technology to help phones communicate with one another, ultimately warning users if they've come in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.