The iPhone SE is once again available from Apple -- for $249

If you're jonesing for a new iPhone that won't break the bank, Apple is offering an unlocked iPhone SE for $249. That's for the 32GB version of the now-discontinued phone, while the 128GB version will cost you $299 -- both of which are $100 off the original price. Even better: These phones, being sold through Apple's clearance channel, are new in the box, not refurbs.

This deal, again spotted by MacRumors, is at least the third time that the SE has returned to Apple's online store this month, making a surprise reappearance after being discontinued in September after the reveal of the pricier iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. But if you're tempted, don't wait: The earlier offers sold out in less than a day. (Click through the button below to jump straight to the deal. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale.)

Originally launched in March 2016, Apple's iPhone SE served as the smaller, more pocketable member of the iPhone family. It was Apple's compact, budget option, and its 4-inch screen and tinier overall size were total throwback stuff. Consumers loved the battery life and that it still had a headphone jack -- an option Apple started killing off starting with the iPhone 7 in 2016.

