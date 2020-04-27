iPhone SE iFixit teardown reveals familiar camera sensor

iFixit

Apple's iPhone SE packs a lot of punch for $399. Its powerful A13 chip outperforms all current Android phones, and its impressive camera shows how a powerful processor can improve an older sensor.

Expert repair site iFixit published its iPhone SE teardown Monday revealing the iPhone 8 camera sensor used in Apple's newest phone. The two camera sensors can be interchanged with the phones without any issue. It appears the iPhone SE's better camera performance comes from the imaging processing from the A13 chip.

iFixit

iFixit gave the iPhone SE a repairability score of 6 out of 10, with 10 being the easiest to repair. The parts in the new phone are easy to access and replace with even iPhone 8 parts as evident with the camera sensor. However, it still takes a lot of work to open the iPhone SE, and its back glass is fragile making it impractical to replace.