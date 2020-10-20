Great iPhone SE deal: Get the phone with extras for $284

Angela Lang/CNET

With the announcement last week of the iPhone 12, most previous models in Apple's lineup received a price cut -- with the exception of the iPhone SE. It still starts at $399. Thankfully, there's a much better deal to be had: For a limited time, and while supplies last, and then give you a $100 Mastercard credit, bringing your net price down to $284 -- a solid savings by any measure. There are three color choices available, and you can get the 128GB and 256GB models at a discount as well. But, wait, there's more.

Visible is also offering a free Nimble charging bundle with the purchase of the iPhone SE. That includes both a mobile charger and a dual-device Qi wireless charging pad.

Now for the pro tip: Right now, and for a very limited time, if you use cash-back service Rakuten when buying the phone, you'll . That's quite a bit higher than the usual 4% rate. So here's the big-picture math: You pay $384 up front and get 10% cash back on that. Then you get the aforementioned $100 Mastercard. All told, your final price on the iPhone SE is around $246. That's pretty damn good.

Visible runs on Verizon's network and offers just one mobile plan: unlimited everything for $40 a month. There's no contract on that, though you do have to subscribe for at least two months in order to qualify for the credit.

That credit comes in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account, which is basically an electronic debit card you can use for online purchases. With a few exceptions, it's as good as cash.

One other thing to note: While Visible's $40 plan is already pretty competitive, the carrier's Party Pay option drops the per-person rate to just $25 when you sign up with three others. Any three others; friends, family members, people you met while in line to vote. It's like a family plan, but with a very broad definition of "family."

Meanwhile, if you decide after two months that you want out, you can take the iPhone SE elsewhere. I've been assured, repeatedly, that the phones are sold unlocked.

So although you have to pay $384 up front, you get $100 of that back after two months -- more if you hop on the Rakuten option. You're not roped into any kind of extended lease or contract, and you can use the phone for as little as $25 a month.

If there's something not to like here, I haven't found it.

Your thoughts?

