iPhone SE: Apple Store goes down as preorders loom

A fresh selection of iPhones are on the way.

Shhh, go back to sleep. You'll be able to buy Apple's $399 iPhone SE when the store returns.

 Apple Store/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Apple's online store went down early Friday, as it prepared to make its new $399 iPhone SE available for preorder at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT/10 p.m. AEST).

The Cupertino, California, company unveiled a new iPhone SE, which has a 4.7-inch display, on Wednesday as a follow-up to the original 2016 iPhone SE -- an iPhone for the budget-conscious buyer or those who just prefer their devices to be compact.

When the new SE appears on the store, you'll have a choice of three colors (black, white and Product Red) and three storage options (64GB for $399, 128GB for $449 and 256GB for $549). International prices start at £419 and AU$749. Proceeds from the Product Red version will support coronavirus relief efforts

