iPhone production won't ramp up until the second quarter of 2020, analyst predicts

The coronavirus crisis will stop some Apple supplier production until May, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple iPhone 11

A‌pple may not have enough iPhone‌ camera lenses to keep major production going, Ming-Chi Kuo said.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's iPhone production won't improve significantly until the second quarter of the year as the company's supply chain deals with the global coronavirus crisis, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted, as reported by MacRumors. He previously warned that Apple may have to delay some product release plans. 

Kuo noted that the supply of ‌iPhone‌ camera lenses from Genius Electronic Optical is dwindling, and major production is unlikely to resume until May. 

The new strain of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, causes a pneumonia-like illness and was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December. It has now infected more than 89,000 people and caused more than 3,000 deaths globally.

In February, Apple said it would miss its quarterly revenue guidance due to the coronavirus' impact. The company temporarily closed all of its 42 stores in mainland China, along with its corporate offices and contact centers there. Last week, CEO Tim Cook expressed confidence that China is getting the outbreak under control and told Fox Business that Apple has reopened factories in the country.

Neither Apple nor Genius Electronic Optical immediately responded to request for comment, while Kuo's firm TF Securities International couldn't immediately be reached.

