Foxconn, the company most known for assembling iPhones, has bought accessory maker Belkin in an $866 million deal, it was announced Monday.

Belkin is known for its phone accessories, which include cases, adapters, chargers (both wired and wireless) and power cables. Foxconn will also absorb Wemo and Linksys, brands owned by Belkin which sell smart home and Wi-Fi products respectively.

"Integrating Belkin's best-in-class capabilities and solutions into [Foxconn], we expect to enrich our portfolio of premium consumer products and accelerate our penetration into the smart home," said Sidney Lu, CEO of the electronics manufacturer.

It appears Belkin and its brands will run separately to Foxconn, with the press release noting Belkin CEO Chet Pipkin and his executive team will continue to manage the company. Pipkin is "expected" to join Foxconn management, it added.

