Ending months of rumors, Apple is expected to finally reveal its newest iPhone to the world on Tuesday.

For today's show, we discussed the biggest change rumored for the device -- the loss of the home button -- and whether that's even such a big deal.

Plus, we chat about Amazon's continued push to rid its sites of fake reviews and fake products, and the tech industry's uphill battle to preserve the policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Are you going to miss the iPhone home button? (The 3:59, EP. 280) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher