iPhone designer Jony Ive removed from Apple's leadership page as he leaves company

Apple chief designer Jony Ive appears to have left the company, with the removal of his profile from its leadership page. His plan to depart was revealed back in June.
Apple declined to add further comment about Ives' departure.
This story will be updated shortly.
