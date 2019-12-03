iPhone app of the year Spectre Camera uses AI to take photos that usually require a DSLR

Spectre

On Tuesday, Apple awarded the AI photography app Spectre Camera the title of iPhone App of the Year, as part of its first annual App Store Best Apps and Games awards. Spectre -- created by the developers behind photography app Halide -- uses machine learning to take simulated long exposure photos on your iPhone. The app combines hundreds of photos taken over a period of 3 to 9 seconds, which creates an effect that makes light streaks from a car at night, or make flowing water look smooth like a painting, or remove crowds of people from a popular spot. You typically need to use a DSLR or mirrorless camera to capture that kind of effect.

"If you wanted to take a long exposure with a traditional camera, you'd have to carry around all sorts of equipment like a tripod and filters and have a deep understanding of photography," said Ben Sandofsky, one of the app's two developers. "Spectre lets anyone shoot long exposures handheld, on their iPhone."

The app is also accessible to casual photographers, Sadofsky said. "We wanted to make an app where our parents can just tap the capture button and it just works," he added.

While long exposures are typically limited to a final image, Spectre saves the entire exposure process as a live photo, so you can replay it as it happened, according to the app's website. You can also share your final shot as a still, a video or both.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Spectre was released in February 2019 -- before the Google Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11 were revealed to have computational photography, or digital processing capabilities that allow you to get more out of your camera hardware, including improved color and lighting. The developers updated Spectre Camera to support the new ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and plan to make further changes to take advantage of these cameras, according to Spectre's App Store listing.

CNET senior reporter Stephan Shankland, who has written extensively about how computational photography works, uses Spectre. "It's a great extra app that uses computational photography to take a step beyond conventional shots," even if it isn't always the first one he reaches for, he said.

"I like how it blurs moving water, but my favorite use is creating a quick video showing the lights of cars driving by at night becoming long streaks," Shankland said. "You can use it handheld, but you'll get better results if you can rest your phone on something solid. I like it enough that I reach for my old iPhone XS Max over my Pixel 4 XL sometimes when shooting in the dark, despite Google's prowess with Night Sight."

You can download Spectre in the App Store on iOS 11 or later for $2.99.

