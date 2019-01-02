iPhone and Android in 2019: Here's why your phone will cost even more

If you thought $1,000 was outrageous for an iPhone or Android device, you're in for a nasty surprise in 2019. Thanks to Apple and Samsung phones like the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9, $999 is the new normal. And that's only the starting price. Level up your storage and phones become more costly still. For example, if you want an iPhone XS with 512GB storage capacity, you'll pay 35 percent more ($1,349). Let's not even get started with the iPhone XS Max.

While there are certain conditions nudging prices higher, some massive changes will build on these still-rising costs, making certain phones in 2019 even more expensive. 5G phones and foldable designs seen in the upcoming "Galaxy X" will be cutting-edge, but they won't be cheap.

This new wave of higher prices for top-tier devices is part of a larger trend that affects the prices of most phone brands, including Google, Huawei and OnePlus. As phone makers struggle against costlier components like more powerful chipsets and custom cameras, they're also anticipating new designs, like 5G and foldable designs, that are crucial to helping their brands stand out in a cutthroat -- but lucrative -- industry.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Premium models aren't the only products getting more expensive. Midtier devices are being nudged up, too. The iPhone XR costs 7 percent more than last year's entry-level iPhone 8, and 15 percent more than the iPhone 7. The OnePlus 6T, meanwhile, rose 3.8 percent over the OnePlus 6 phone released just six months ago, and a total of 37.6 percent over the last two years.

Read: iPhone XS vs. Note 9: What a $1,000 phone buys you

The data from 11 phone models from 2016 to 2018 shows a pattern of sharp price hikes that we expect to see heighten in 2019 and beyond (See your regional chart below). Apple has certainly applied the model to other electronics in its lineup, boosting the price on its new iPad Pro and MacBook Air over previous models, and creating wide price swings between the entry-level product and the higher storage version.

These creeping prices across Apple's portfolio and the mobile category signal that costlier devices are here to stay -- and it may be our fault for buying them in droves in the first place.

When Apple broke the $1,000 barrier for its iPhone X in 2017, critics scoffed at its exorbitant price, but it quickly outsold every other Apple device in each week since it first went on sale in November 2017. Apple's gambit paid off as consumers accepted the higher-price models, and other manufacturers followed Apple's lead.

Read: Samsung and OnePlus 5G phones: 6 things you need to know now

The trend of increasingly costly handsets in the top tier underscores the cell phone's importance as an everything-device for communication, work, photography and entertainment. And as processing power, camera technology, battery life and internet data speeds improve generation after generation, the value people attach to a phone is sure to swell.

"Consumers are prepared to pay a premium for a mobile phone because it is arguably the most important product in their lives," said Ben Wood, the chief research analyst at CCS Insight.

Rising prices aren't unusual on their own. Faster, better components like processors and cameras cost more to make. The financial load of researching and developing new materials also gets folded into the final product. And inflation affects the cost of goods outside of tech, too.

But R&D spending and inflation don't tell the entire story your phone's creeping expense. By increasing the prices of their phones with each iteration, Apple, Samsung and other leaders in the industry are creating an ultra high-end segment that can make each sale more profitable -- that's important as people start holding on to their phones longer, for three years or more.

Yep, your phone costs more every year

With few exceptions, phone prices from top brands are on the rise.

James Martin/CNET

"Although overall smartphone shipments will decline slightly in 2018, the average selling price (ASP) of a smartphone will reach $345, up 10.3 percent from the $313 ASP in 2017," IDC analyst Anthony Scarsella said in IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, shared with journalists in May 2018. Prices will jump on the high end especially, Scarsella added.

The uptick is immediately noticeable when comparing phone prices from today with the same model released just two years ago.

Apple's prices have risen at a steady rate for both its iPhone and iPhone Plus/Max lines, making the iPhone XS Max a luxury spinoff.

Samsung's Galaxy S, S Plus and Note prices are swinging upward too. Even before the Galaxy Note 9's $1,000 bombshell, the S9 Plus -- last year's iPhone Plus and iPhone X rival -- was already inching toward iPhone X prices.

US phone prices from 2016-2018

2016 (starting price) 2017 (starting price) 2018 (starting price) % change of highest price from 2016 to current model iPhone (cheapest) iPhone 7: $649 iPhone 8: $699 iPhone XR: $749 15.4% iPhone X N/A iPhone X: $999 iPhone XS: $999 0% iPhone Plus/Max iPhone 7 Plus: $769 iPhone 8 Plus: $799 iPhone XS Max: $1,099 42.9% Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S7: $650-695 Galaxy S8: $720-$750 Galaxy S9: $720-$800 15.1% Samsung Galaxy Plus S7 Edge: $750-795 Galaxy S8 Plus: $785-$850 Galaxy S9 Plus: $840-$930 17% Samsung Galaxy Note Note 7: $834-880 Note 8: $930-960 Note 9: $1,000 13.6% OnePlus OnePlus 3: $399 OnePlus 5: $479 / OnePlus 5T: $499 OnePlus 6: $529 / OnePlus 6T: $549 37.6% LG G series LG G5: $576-689 LG G6: $600-720 LG G7: $750-790 14.7% LG V series LG V20: $672-829 LG V30: $800-912 LG V40: $900-$980 18.2% Google Pixel Pixel: $649 Pixel 2: $649 Pixel 3: $799 23.10% Google Pixel Plus Pixel XL: $769 Pixel 2 XL: $849 Pixel 3 XL: $899 16.9%

UK phone prices from 2016-2018

2016 (starting price) 2017 (starting price) 2018 (starting price) % change from 2016 to current model iPhone iPhone 7: £599 iPhone 8: £699 iPhone XR: £749 25% iPhone X N/A iPhone X: £999 iPhone XS: £999 0% iPhone Plus iPhone 7 Plus: £719 iPhone 8 Plus: £799 iPhone XS Max: £1,099 52.9% Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S7: £569 Galaxy S8: £689 Galaxy S9: £739 29.9% Samsung Galaxy Plus S7 Edge: £639 Galaxy S8 Plus: £779 Galaxy S9 Plus: £869 36% Samsung Galaxy Note Note 7: £700 Note 8: £869 Note 9: £899 28% Google Pixel Pixel: £599 Pixel 2: £629 Pixel 3: £739 23.4% Google Pixel XL Pixel XL: £719 Pixel 2 XL: £799 Pixel 3 XL: £869 20.9% LG G series LG G5: £539 LG G6: £649 LG G7: £599 11.1% LG V series N/A LG V30: £800 LG V40 ThinQ: N/A OnePlus OnePlus 3: £329 OnePlus 5: £449 OnePlus 6: £469 / OnePlus 6T: £499 51.7%

We saw the most shocking escalation from OnePlus, whose price jumps up each time a new model arrives. OnePlus is currently on track for two variations per year: The OnePlus 6 debuted in June for $529 and the OnePlus 6T launched in October 2018 for $549. Again, the OnePlus 6T costs 37.6 percent more than the 2016 model in the US. The phone became 51.7 percent more expensive in the past two years if you paid in British pounds.

"As reliance on smartphones has increased drastically over a short amount of time, the increase in quality and components across the industry required to meet high performance demands has also risen," a OnePlus representative said.

Juan Garzon/CNET

According to LG, "Key factors include the cost of components, competitor pricing, carrier incentives, tariffs, etc.," Ken Hong, LG's senior director of global communications, said in an email.

"Fact is, these input costs are rising so we're forced to follow suit," Hong said, adding that introducing more variants like the LG V35 has the positive effect of lowering the price of the previous model, in this case the LG V30.

CNET reached out to all manufacturers mentioned in this story for comment.

Interestingly, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL cost the same as the Pixel and Pixel XL. However, Google raised the Pixel 3 price 23 percent, without adding a second camera on the back and making minimal design changes. Google has pushed up the price to match the competition.

But making phones is more expensive now, right?

Phones, like all electronics, are composed of parts sourced from various suppliers, and if the cost of those parts goes up, it's a sure bet the cost of the phones will, too.

Screenshot by Juan Garzon/CNET

Demand for more storage over the past few years has triggered price hikes, pushing up the cost of memory and prompting suppliers to invest in building more factories to meet the demand, according to Wood.

Adding more sophisticated cameras like the iPhone XS' 3D depth sensing front-facing camera, or more lenses, like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro's three rear shooters, costs more too. And so do materials like glass or ceramic for a phone's backing, or sturdy aerospace-grade aluminum for the frame.

You can bet that the first phone to debut a diamond glass screen or the new, smudge-resistant Vibrant Satin Corning Gorilla Glass won't be cheap. It's also expensive for companies like Samsung to build a whole new manufacturing process for elements like curved glass and flexible OLED displays.

Yet while the cost of all these components -- called the Bill of Materials, or BOM -- can partially explain why high-end phones cost more each year, many experts say that phonemakers are padding their profits.

"I certainly accept that some elements of the cost came from the components and the manufacturing process… but not to that order of magnitude," Wood said on a phone call in July. "I also believe that Apple made a strategic decision to increase the price of the flagship iPhone to maximize the returns on a really amazing portfolio."

Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies, agrees.

"There is certainly more going into these phones than ever before," she said in an email. "The BOM is certainly growing for these devices, but I do think that there is a premium margin applied by the brands to their flagship products because they are status symbols."

Will 5G and foldable phone designs push up the price ceiling?

Apple and Samsung struggled with stagnant sales in 2018, but that didn't stop Apple in particular from profiting handsomely. In August 2018, it became a trillion dollar company, on the back of high iPhone sales margins. As sales cool off, phonemakers will have to increase their profits per device, and that could mean raising the cost.

Now, the advent of 5G and new, foldable phone designs will give phone manufacturers more license to prop up costs. 5G phones require completely new technology inside the device, and phones have to be tailor-made to work with a single carrier. That's at least until 5G networks really get off the ground. In the early days of 5G phones, prices could rise by $200 or $300 per phone, OnePlus told CNET in December 2018.

"If you generate enough value [in the phone], then consumers will be ready to pay," said Justin Denison, Samsung's SVP of mobile.

The same can be said for foldable phone designs, which include Samsung's upcoming Galaxy X (the rumored name), and LG and Huawei's forthcoming designs. These phones will have bendable plastic or glass screens and will open into a tablet, but fold into a device around the same height and width as today's phones (though much thicker).

Even 2019's 4G LTE phones stand to get more expensive without extra radios and foldable displays.

"Apple continues to break all the rules when it comes to consumer electronics pricing," said Wood. "Once again it's increasing the price of its flagship device. It comes at a time when rivals like Samsung are under huge pressure, and it simply confirms the premium that people are prepared to pay for Apple products."

With today's iPhone XS, Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro nudging prices skyward, other players have reason to follow suit. Even midtier models (again, the iPhone XR and OnePlus 6T) can get away with raising their price tags so long as the devices cost relatively less. For example, the OnePlus 6T at $549 still costs nearly half of what you'd shell out for the iPhone XS, a relative value that many find easy enough to swallow for a "cheaper" phone with high-end parts.

"When Apple announced the iPhone X for a thousand bucks... they did the whole industry a favor," Wood said. "That gave all the other manufacturers some breathing space and I can imagine there was a certain delight in the corridors of Samsung and Huawei and others."

In other words, while Apple might pocket the most profit, its audacious iPhone X price tag helps competitors make more money per phone, too.

Don't worry, midrange phones are still affordable

High prices on top-tier phones may not mean that the cost of every phone will rise.

Josh Miller/CNET

We continue to see fierce competition in the middle and low end where phones like the Motorola Moto G6 and E5 families turn out excellent budget handsets for just about the same price each year: $250, £219 or AU$399 in the case of the Moto G6.

Huawei's Honor brand also notably produces midprice, midtier devices that strike a balance between value and cost, often while hewing to popular designs and features, like slim bezels and dual, portrait-mode cameras that people crave. Xiaomi, Nokia, Oppo, Asus and other brands also help fill the gap worldwide by quietly cranking out basic, affordable phones for cost-sensitive buyers.

So while the shiniest, most powerful devices are still locked on a path to their highest prices yet, there's still a strong demand for midrange and entry-level phones aimed at people with tighter budgets or more basic needs.

If a $1,000 phone sounds too outrageous, you may need to find beauty in a more modest phone, or get over the sticker shock and accept that the days of a $600 flagship phone are long behind us.

Originally published Aug. 5, 2018. Updated Jan. 2, 2019.

