Apple could be releasing a less expensive iPhone in 2020 to fill the gap left by the beloved iPhone SE. On this week's Apple Core wrap we dive into the latest rumors around the new iPhone which may simply be called the iPhone 9.

Will Apple call it the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9?

Along with rumors that Apple may release the next iPhone SE, reports are pointing to Apple going back to its numerical naming tradition and finally filling the missing spot between the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which were both released in 2017.

As we've covered previously, the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9) will look pretty much the same as the iPhone 8. That means it'll have a home button with TouchID, a 4.7-inch LCD screen and an A13 Bionic chip (which isn't on the iPhone 8 but rather, on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro).

A render by OnLeaks shows a frosted glass back and a centered Apple logo to bring it in line with the design cues from 2019 iPhones.

Sarah Tew/CNET

In addition, 9to5Mac cited Japanese site Mac Otakara and says Apple may be developing an iPhone 8-sized model with slimmer bezels, a 5.4-inch screen as well as FaceID that would likely exist alongside the iPhone 9. It seems likely that this mystery 5.4-inch model is actually one of the four iPhones we're expecting to see in the fall of 2020. The rumors for the other phones are pointing to a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch display

The iPhone 9 probably will have unsurprising camera features

Given the design is likely not straying far from the iPhone 8, there shouldn't be any surprises with the camera: expect a single f/1.8 lens at the back, likely at 12 megapixels.

While we know portrait mode with a single lens is technically possible for Apple thanks to what we've seen on the iPhone XR, we haven't heard anything specific about the software side of the camera just yet.

Apple

Also, don't expect 3D Touch on the iPhone 9 either. But there may be a red color option and 64 and 128GB storage options. We may also see 3GB of RAM, which is only 1GB less than what the iPhone 11 has.

How much will the iPhone 9 cost?

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the iPhone 9 will be $399 US dollars for the base storage option.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 9 this spring, which could mean seeing something as early as March. With the exception of 2017, Apple has held an event every March for the past few years.

Last March, Apple announced Apple TV Plus and the Apple Card. The year before was a cheaper iPad targeted towards schools. In 2016 we saw the original iPhone SE. With so much time gone by, it's safe to guess that we're due for a hardware release in the same timeframe this year.