iPhone 9 rumors: Launch date, specs and Touch ID predictions

Eric Franklin/CNET

Apple is expected to launch a budget-friendly phone at the end of March, which could be the first of at least five iPhones anticipated to launch in 2020. This device is widely speculated to be a lower-cost phone called the iPhone 9 (or possibly the iPhone SE 2), which would be a long overdue update to 2016's iPhone SE. If the rumors are true, this would signal Apple's renewed commitment to low-cost phones as global smartphone sales continue to decline.

The announcement, supposedly slated for March 31, is understood to be happening despite widespread supply-chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus, which already forced Apple to lower its quarterly revenue guidance. Until the event takes place, however, we'll continue gather the most credible and compelling rumors that have been circulating to give you an idea of what to expect from Apple's spring launch.

iPhone 9 may launch at $399

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the iPhone 9 will cost $399 (around £300 or AU$600). At this price, Apple may potentially lure budget-minded customers who aren't willing to splurge $1,000 or even $700 (on say, an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11) into making an upgrade.

This isn't the first time Apple targeted the entry-level segment of the smartphone market. The original iPhone SE launched at $399. At the time it was hundreds of dollars cheaper than its contemporaries and ended up being a successful product for the company. As the global smartphone market shrinks and fewer consumers splurge on premium handsets, the importance of offering a low-cost but high-quality phone shouldn't be overlooked -- especially if Apple wants to make further inroads into massive, price-sensitive countries like China and India.

Now playing: Watch this: Why Apple needs the iPhone 9, aka SE 2

The phone may have A13 bionic chip, 3GB RAM

The upcoming iPhone 9, according to Kuo, is expected to be modeled after the iPhone 8, but with enhanced internals. It may have Apple's newest chipset, the A13 processor, which is the same one found in the iPhone 11 series. Kuo also expects the iPhone 9 to come with 3GB RAM.

The iPhone 9 may have a smallish display with Touch ID

It looks like the expected 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone 9 will be as small as Apple is willing to go for now. That's larger than the original SE, which had a 4-inch display. It's also rumored to have a physical home button that, along with a fingerprint reader, would enable Touch ID. That's as opposed to Face ID, which uses facial scanning and is featured in current iPhone models.

The device could have a single rear camera

Since the iPhone 9 is expected to be modeled after the iPhone 8, we also expect a single 12-megapixel setup on the rear in order to keep costs low. In addition, the phone is expected to come in three colors: space gray, red and silver.

A more expensive sibling could be in the works: The iPhone SE 2 Plus

Even though the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 hasn't been announced, in the Apple universe it seems as if it's never too early to talk about upcoming iPhones. There is already buzz of a more expensive sibling set for launch in 2021, but it will still be positioned as a lower-cost phone. According to MacRumors, it'll be called the iPhone SE 2 Plus and will feature a 5.5- or 6.1-inch LCD display. It apparently will also have an updated form of Touch ID that would be integrated into the power button.