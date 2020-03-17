iPhone 9 Plus leaks in iOS 14 code, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is working on a larger version of the rumored iPhone 9, which could be called the iPhone 9 Plus, according to a Monday report by 9to5Mac. Snippets of iOS 14 code reportedly hint at the new device and some of its features. The less expensive iPhone 9 devices will seemingly run with the A13 Bionic chip, which is also used in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. They'll also feature a home button similar to that of the iPhone 7, which is powered by a taptic engine that makes it feel like you're clicking a button, even though there's no moving hardware.

The phones will also have Touch ID instead of Face ID, according to 9to5Mac. They'll reportedly be compatible with Apple Pay and the Express Transit feature, and they'll be able to scan NFC tags in the background, which is something the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 are capable of doing.

The names of the rumored iPhone 9 and 9 Plus aren't official, as the former could also be called the iPhone SE 2. Apple is expected to announce the devices in the spring.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.