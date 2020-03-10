iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details revealed in iOS 14 leak, report says

OnLeaks

Apple seems to be readying several new devices for release in the coming months, according to a new leak of code from the upcoming iOS 14 mobile software. 9to5Mac reports it obtained leaked code from iOS 14 that includes details on an updated iPad Pro with a new triple-lens camera, the iPhone 9 (which may be called the iPhone SE 2) and a new Apple TV remote. New iOS versions are typically released each fall, with a developer preview each summer at Apple's WWDC event.

The iPad Pro update offers a camera with "a time-of-flight 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens," the report says. This would bring Apple's tablet in line with the latest iPhone 11 Pro and Max.

The iPhone 9 will reportedly support Touch ID as well as Express Transit for automatic ticketing on public transport, 9to5Mac says. Previous rumors also support that the company will be bringing back Touch ID for the company's "budget" phone. The new iPhone 9 is expected to be released as early as April 4, though it's unknown if this will slip due to the effect of the coronavirus.

Apple is also said to be readying a new Apple TV remote, though no details are available yet.

Apple has yet to announce a date for the launch of its latest hardware and did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.