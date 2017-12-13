Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Google has released its annual Year in Search, which measures the top trending terms of 2017. The iPhone not too surprisingly ranked high -- specifically the iPhone 8 which ranked at number 2 on the list and the iPhone X which ranked third. The top trending worldwide term was Hurricane Irma.

2017 was a big year for the iPhone. It marked the 10-year anniversary of the first iPhone and Apple celebrated by releasing the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as well as the dramatically redesigned iPhone X. Although Apple didn't take the wraps off the phone until September, rumors about the 10-year anniversary iPhone were circulating throughout the year which could've affected the Google searches. It's worth noting that the rumors often referred to the iPhone X as the iPhone 8 -- and the 8 and 8 Plus as the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus. The iPhone X name wasn't talked about until closer to the reveal. This may be part of the reason that Google ranked iPhone 8 higher than iPhone X.

Google's global top five searches were:

Hurricane Irma iPhone 8 iPhone X Matt Lauer Meghan Markle

Google also separated terms into categories ranging from Elections, Actors and Memes. Consumer tech got its own category with searches for popular products like the Nintendo Switch ( number 3), Samsung Galaxy S8 (number 4) and Xbox One X ( number 5). The iPhones of course ranked as number 1 and number 2 in this list. To see all of Google's terms, check them out here.

Besides just listing the popular searches, Google wanted us to know that people spent more time searching using the word "how" than before. Whether it was "How do wildfires start?" or "How to calm a dog during a storm?" Google put a positive spin on these searches in its blog post, saying that these searches showed people's desire to give back and serve our communities. It even made a video in honor of people asking "how", which can be seen below.

