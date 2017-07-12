The upcoming iPhone 8 may not get the entire slew of features that Apple has planned. Problems with the iPhone's rumored wireless charging and facial recognition software could cause Apple to disable these features when the phone arrives in stores, according to Fast Company.

June was allegedly a tough month for Apple's iPhone team, according to the report. With Apple's usual iPhone reveal likely falling sometime in September, the team is reportedly iron out the wrinkles in time for the phone's launch. One of Fast Company's sources reported "a sense of panic in the air."

The iPhone 8 (which is what we're calling the phone for now) is said to receive a major redesign that will debut features never before seen on an iPhone. Apple's inability to ready these features for launch could lead to impatience if buyers experience a serious delay. Samsung's slow release of the Bixby Voice app on the Galaxy S8 is a clear example.

This wouldn't be the first time that Apple delayed a feature release, either. Last year's iPhone 7 Plus's Portrait Mode wasn't enabled until after the phone went on sale. Fast Company reported that if Apple can't get its new technology working smoothly in time, it may similarly ship the iPhone 8 with the right hardware built-in and activate it later on when the software is ready.

There have been persistent rumors that Apple might delay the iPhone 8 sale date due to issues with the fingerprint sensor.

Still, without knowing when the iPhone launch date is, it's best to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.