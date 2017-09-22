iPhone 8 survives bend, burn and scratch test

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It seems a lifetime ago that the devoted foamed at the gills, as the iPhone 6 was bent out of shape in torture tests.

iPhone 7 had a much stiffer upper lip.

Now, with the iPhone 8 emerging, the torturers have immediately seized one, in order to pummel it.

Zack Nelson, aka JerryRigEverything, who recently tried to set the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on fire, did his usual thing with Apple's new iPhone, a few hours before the rest of the world got hold of it. (We reached out to him to figure out how he got it so early and will update with any response.)

The 8 and 8 Plus launched Friday, but many are likely going to wait for the iPhone X, which is due out on November 3. After all, my colleague Scott Stein called the 8 "the status quo upgrade."

The iPhone 8 seems to be a sturdy upgrade, all the same. It resists relatively gentle razor-blade scratching on its front glass. Even the new glass back appears strong.

Those of deep Apple persuasion will be pleased that the Apple logo is actually beneath the glass, so you can't damage it with surface abrasions.

It won't begin to disappear with wear and tear, either. So you can stare at it lovingly, when all else in your life is imperfect.

The sides of the phone seem not to fight the razor blade so well, however.

Still, the more exciting parts come at the end. First, will it catch fire? Again, the resistance is strong, with the phone screen returning to cool quite quickly after a lighter flame is placed against it.

Most importantly, the bend test.

Increasingly, people do seem to carry their phones in their back pockets. And, those with more musculature on their behinds might be concerned that they will permanently disfigure their 8.

They need not fear. Not even the waterproofing adhesive shows a shift. The glass doesn't separate either, no matter how hard the pressure of human hands.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ultimately, then, it appears another good, sturdy, well-built phone. Like the Note 8.

It's hard to get excited when it doesn't bend, break or catch on fire, isn't it?

