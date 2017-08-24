Enlarge Image Apple

With September quickly approaching, the fate of Apple's next batch of iPhones, including the Phone 8, is still up in the air. The latest rumor suggests that Apple may unveil its iPhones at a September 12 event, with the phones going on sale the following week on September 22, reports French site Mac4Ever (via 9to5 Mac).

Apple is said to be releasing the updated iPhone 7S and 7S Plus alongside a dramatically updated iPhone 8 (possibly called the iPhone X, Anniversary Edition or something else). The company will face stiff competition from Samsung's just-launched Galaxy Note 8 phone, LG's upcoming V30 and Google's Pixel 2.

Despite zero official confirmation from Apple, the iPhone rumor mill has been churning like crazy this year. Part of this is thanks to an Apple HomePod firmware leak, which contained several hints about the iPhone 8 like its all new screen design, facial recognition and AR capabilities.

The exact date is still anyone's guess. For the past few years, Apple's iPhone event has happened in early to mid-September on a Tuesday or Wednesday. Last year's iPhone 7 was announced on September 7, but event invites didn't go out until the week before. So there's a chance we won't hear the exact date until days before the event.

The iPhone 7S, 7S Plus, and 8 could then go on sale a week-and-a-half later on Friday, September 22, Mac4Ever reported. It's also unofficial Apple tradition to release its new iPhones to the public on a Friday about a week or two after the announcement. While this seems like business as usual, several reports have claimed that the iPhone 8 sale date could be delayed until October or November. This latest rumor suggests that this won't happen, but it doesn't comment on availability of the iPhones at launch.

In the meantime, all we can do is wait to hear more.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

