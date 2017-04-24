This is not the iPhone 8. But if it is, we are down

Benjamin Geskin

The rumor mill for the next iPhone has been running full speed lately. On Monday, a graphic designer shared renderings he created of what Apple's next iPhone might look like.

Benjamin Geskin posted a series of renderings he made for an iPhone to his Twitter account. He based the renderings off a series of rumors about the next iPhone's specs and an alleged leaked schematic of Apple's next device. The pictures were accompanied simply with the words: "THIS IS IT. 2017 OLED iPhone."

Apple's biggest rival, Samsung, has made a splash with preorders for its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus exceeding those for last year's Galaxy S7. Could Apple's answer look something like this?

Geskin says that he believes strongly that this is next premium iPhone. He cites today's news about potential manufacturing delays as proof that Apple "decided to go with 'hard to make' iPhone."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published Apr. 24, 1:05 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:12 p.m.: Adds comment from Benjamin Geskin.