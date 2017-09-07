Sarah Tew/CNET

Do you have your heart set on the iPhone 8 -- or whatever it will be called when Apple unveils its new phone lineup on Tuesday? Instant gratification may not be in the forecast, according to a report Thursday in The Wall Street Journal, which says a combination of manufacturing glitches and decisions have pushed back production by about a month.

Although Apple is expected to unveil new versions of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices next week, all eyes will be on the 10th anniversary version of the company's smartphone, currently referred to as the iPhone 8. (Although there are rumors it could be called either the iPhone X or the iPhone Pro.) That phone will be in short supply when the new lineup goes on sale later this month, primarily because of Apple's decision to use newer OLED screens similar to those found in rival Samsung phones, the Journal says.

That decision, combined with an unsuccessful attempt to include Touch ID in the new display, has put production a month behind schedule, according to the paper. Apple device manufacturer Foxconn is reportedly paying bonuses to employees who can help recruit new hires at company's plant in Zhengzhou, China.

Apple didn't respond to the Journal's or CNET's requests for comment.