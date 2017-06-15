CNET

Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 11, provides us with some useful ideas on what the tech giant is planning for its upcoming iPhone 8.

For one thing, we can expect augmented reality to play a significant role in the future phone, with the potential for even more cameras on the back of the device to power that AR experience.

Also on the show today, we discuss an artistic recreation of Julian Assange's cramped living space in England and Sphero's chatty Spider-Man toy.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Clues on the iPhone 8 lurk in plain sight (The 3:59, Ep. 241) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher