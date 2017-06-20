iPhone melts in sun, says customer

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Some parts of the world are currently boiling.

Why, some smaller jets can't even land at or takeoff from Phoenix Airport because it's 120 degrees. In the UK, of course, a heatwave is anything over 70. Brits begin to burn at that temperature.

Still, it seems that one Apple customer didn't quite appreciate that her iPhone 6S might also be susceptible to a little sunstroke when it's 86 degrees outside.

As CornwallLive reports, an unnamed woman discovered this to her cost. Her phone repair specialist, Dave Tech Guy, told CornwallLive: "It was a girl who had been out walking, had stopped for lunch, and the phone was on the top of her bag." Where it reportedly sat for an hour.

Of course Dave Tech Guy isn't his real name. It's David Gilmore. He posted images of the iPhone to his Facebook page on Tuesday. They are, indeed, gruesome. "The sun was strong enough to heat up the screen so much it melted the screen connectors," he said on Facebook.

This is what happens when you leave your phone in direct sunlight 😧😧😧 the sun was strong enough to heat up the screen so much it melted the screen connectors Posted by David Gilmore on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

The consequences were painful. "It's the worst damage of this sort I've seen," Gilmore told CornwallLive. He said even the camera had melted. He believes the phone to be unsalvageable.

Neither Apple nor Gilmore immediately responded to requests for comment.

Apple support pages suggest that 32 degrees is the minimum and 95 degrees is the maximum temperature of tolerance for iOS devices.

"Leaving the device in direct sunlight for an extended period of time," is not a good idea, the support pages explain.

Moreover, iPhones normally offer a warning on the screen that they're getting a little too hot.

Still, if this phone is indeed a write-off, it's a painful way to learn.

Please remember, therefore, keep your phone out of the sun. And no, slathering sunscreen on it won't help.

